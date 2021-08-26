From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Six students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have received a sum of N1.7 million research grant from the university’s Centre for Undergraduate Research Fund.

Speaking at the university’s second undergraduate research day on Thursday, in Abuja, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said the grant was to assist the students in developing solutions to national problems.

He said it’s time for government, parents and industries to look up to universities to solve problems.

He said: “Our goal is to ensure that whatever we do as research, the industries would pick it up and develop it further for the betterment of the society.

“Research is about finding solutions to national problems. We want their mind to be set up in such a way that everyday, they think about bringing change to the the society. We want to also raise awareness that universities has so much to contribute to our world”

He urged other universities to emulate the University of Abuja by having centres of undergraduate research.

Director, Centre for Undergraduate Research, of the University, Dr. Taibat Adebukola Atoyebi, said 28 applications were received from student out of which the best six was chosen.

He said the institution would continue to mentor and monitor the students until the final research output is out.