Candidate of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State, Emeka Ohajimkpo, has called on party faithful to be optimistic of victory.

Ohajimkpo, who emerged the party’s flag bearer in a primary election held at Jolly Hotel and Suites, Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, said though the party could be seen as a small one, yet, it has the heart and spirit of the Biblical David with which it was able to bring down the giant, Goliath.

“I will urge members of our dear party and teaming supporters not to be demoralized because of the size of the party. David, a common shepherd living in the bush, went to the field with boldness and courage, and returned with the head of a fiery giant. This is exactly what the forthcoming Anambra governorship election will look like.

“NNPP will approach the election with courage, boldness, and will march the so-called big parties, strength to strength, money for money, and so on.

“There is nothing that the PDP, APGA, APC and other so-called big political parties have that we’re lacking. I want to assure our teaming supporters not to be deterred, because, both the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as well as others, will be surprised how the table will be turned around, and we’ll have the victory,” he said.

