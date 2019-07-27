Ingredients

•Shrimps

•Ugu or spinach leaves

•Vegetable oil

•Red bell pepper

•Habanero pepper (Atarodo)

•Onion

•Black pepper (optional)

•Stock cubes

•Salt

Preparations

•Wash all the ingredients that needs to be washed, thoroughly.

•Peel the shrimps if they are not already peeled.

•Dice the onions, the red bell pepper, and habanero pepper.

•Slice the ugu leaves.

Set the frying pan on a burner and pour the vegetable oil.

•When it is hot, add some of the diced onions.

•Add the shrimps and cook for 4 minutes, stirring it all the time.

•When it becomes slightly brown, remove the shrimps from the frying pan and set aside.

•Add the remaining onions into the oil in the frying pan and fry for about 3 minutes or till slightly brown.

•Add the diced peppers and fry for 5 minutes.

•Crush and add the stock cubes, salt and the black pepper.

•Stir and add the sliced ugu and stir very well.

•Add the fried shrimp, stir and bring it down.

•Serve with either of these- Boiled yam, rice, potatoes, or plantain.