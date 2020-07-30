While sports journalists in the country are preoccupied with the latest transfer news, who is scoring and who is not; among many other things, recent occurrences have shown that most people in the profession pay less attention to their health.

It is in this light that the Sports Journalists Forum (SJF) decided to blaze the trail with an interactive health session with a seasoned medical professional that reiterated the importance of living and staying healthy.

The SJF, a convergence of the best brains in sports journalism in Nigeria, is a strategic industry communications and networking platform founded by ace journalist, Godwin Enakhena.

Dr. George Uchendu, a Medical Doctor with interests in Sports & Sports Medicine was the special guest on the SJF WhatsApp platform during the maiden health session and he opened the eyes of many to varying issues bordering on healthy living.

Dr. Uchendu submitted that health should be more of preventive than curative, hence, there is the need to be deliberate in eating habits, personal hygiene and all-round well living.

“Our health is very important because to deliver the right content and message to the populace, we have to be in a state that is, I’d say, ‘healthy enough’” The health practitioner, who also doubles as a Master of Ceremony, noted.

The doctor shed light on High Blood Pressure, Hypertension and Diabetes; three diseases now rampant in the society, majorly due to the carefree attitudes of many.