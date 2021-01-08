The Nigerian music space is on fire as a new act, Godwin Okonkwo Moemeke aka Skiddo is heating it up with his new spanking EP project entitled #Pops!

An excited Skiddo said: “I am overwhelmed by the response. Since the release of my EP #Pops, the response has been mind blowing! I want to thank all my fans out there for their support and also call on them to watch out for bigger things to come!”

According to a statement from his management, Skiddo is no doubt the next big thing in the Nigeria music industry as his recently released six tracker EP project is making waves on all social media platforms.

It said: “Skiddo, a dancehall reggae artiste, songwriter and performer from Delta State, Nigeria, Issele Ukwu, Aniocha North Region, to be precise was born on June 18, 1988. Raised in Benin City where he also started his musical career as a group, he later went solo to pursue and explore his unique sound as a dancehall reggae artiste.

Following the release of #POPS on all social media platforms on December 12, 2020, he has been trending. He also has two magical producers, @Wizzyprobeatz and @Realkamelion who are behind this project. #POPS comprises dancehall, soul, reggae and high life tunes. You can’t afford to skip any of his songs. No doubt, Skiddo is the next big thing in the Nigeria music industry. Go check out his project on Instagram @skiddoman1 and twitter @man_skiddo,” the statement concluded.