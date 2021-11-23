From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the surest way to move Nigerians out of poverty is to provide people with skills that will last them a lifetime.

Dr Onu mad the remark when he received the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Amb Georg Steiner, on Tuesday at his office in Abuja.

The minister explained that the skills imparted to Nigerians will enable them to be more productive and make the country to have a higher global competitiveness in ranking.

He informed the Swiss envoy of the Federal Government’s unrelenting effort to diversify the economy, which is evident as Nigeria’s earnings from non-oil sources exceeds that of crude oil.

Dr Onu also said that the ministry has been given a further mandate to supervise innovations all around the country. He added that Nigeria is going to attain self-reliance in many areas of socio-economic life.

The Swiss ambassador said their visit was to form a mutual beneficial strong bond in STI development.

He invited the minister to the “Swiss-Nigerian Innovation Forum 2021-2022: Technology for a Green Future”, which he described a strong platform to accelerate STI relationships with both countries.

