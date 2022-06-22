In response to the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria coupled with incessant ASUU strikes, Intelligent Innovations, an indigenous IT start up, is rolling out SkillPaddy, a youth-focused online educational platform.

According to the founder/CEO, Kunle Erinle, SkillPaddy began working with young Nigerians after the COVID-19 pandemic to help them develop relevant skills in line with the fast-changing global economy. With the help of industry experts, it then commenced courses on the SkillPaddy platform, with the aim of grafting learners into a community for a three-month programme, supported by several partner/sponsor organisations.

Rather than leave the learners on their own after training, SkillPaddy will help participants gain on-the-job experience and expand their opportunities with their partners and sponsors.

“The world is changing very fast. Today, eight out of 10 biggest companies in the world are in the tech industry. This translates to 10 million jobs in the digital technology space, with one million of these jobs open in Africa. Do you realise that most of these jobs remain open year after year, because people with the right skills are either not applying or non-existent? It is a real challenge for us as a continent, and that is why SkillPaddy exists,” he said.

