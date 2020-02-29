Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

One of the memorable occasions in the Egbe axis of Lagos State on February 22, 2020, was the second matriculation ceremony of Eko College of Management and Technology, where over 200 new students of the 2019/2020 academic session were formally ushered into the institution and were charged by Mrs Anoko, Chief Administrative Officer, Skill Acquisition Development Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, to develop skills that would make them employers of labour as the market place is quite saturated.

The occasion was attended by the monarch of Egbe, Oba Ashimiu Olorunfemi, Arolagbade of Egbe, who expressed joy over the growth of the college since its establishment in his domain and further promised his continued support.

The institution, established two years ago, accredited by the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE), Federal Ministry of Education and Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), offers courses in Banking Operations, Computer Hardware Technology, Performing and Media Arts and Multimedia Technology.

The rector, Mr. Olusegun Oshundairo in his speech emphasized the practical approach of teaching employed by the institution which he avowed would make the products employers of labour rather than employees in the market place. “The quality of our lecturers, facilities and other support system provides the basis of this confidence,” he said. “In each department, you have practical sessions which stand you out among your peers out there.”

According to him, the institution has made an impact in the education sector in its short history as evidenced by the relative growth recorded in all ramifications. “We are not resting on our oars as we are committed to continuous improvement in our thoughts, structures, processes, operations and delivery,” he affirmed and further expressed optimism that more courses will be accredited soon for the institution.

He said: “Then, we would be able to make more opportunities available to deserving candidates. We just recently relocated our campus to an expansive and more befitting academic environment.”

Oshundairo, who is also CEO, Arc-view Investment Limited, told TIMEOUT the purpose of establishing the institution is to eliminate ignorance: “In all the departments, we have practical laboratories where students have a feel of the industry.”

The Registrar, Michael Bamigbola disclosed ongoing plans to obtain accreditation for Higher National Diploma programmes and additional courses. “This is one place where we are trying to increase available opportunities as far as education is concerned,” he said.