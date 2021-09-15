From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam in the House of Representatives, Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, said he will always stand, work and defend the interest of his constituents in the National Assembly.

Hon Gagdi disclosed this on Wednesday while flagging off skill acquisitions training and empowerment of youths and women of his constituents in hair weaving/styling and Shoe Making by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) held in Pankshin Youth Centre.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Pharm Mizim Dagung Haruna, Gagdi said he will continue to represent the interest of the Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam federal constituency anywhere he goes.

The lawmaker said training of his constituents on skills acquisition is very important so as to develop them for self-employment.

Gagdi said the skill training will help the youths and women to become economically self-reliant.

‘The 40 trainees which include youths and women were carefully selected from all the wards of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam.’

The Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Alhaji Nura Kangiwa said the training will impart participants with the skills and knowledge that can offer them employment and financial earning opportunities for a lifetime.

Kangiwa, represented by the Coordinator NIHOTOUR Makurdi Campus, Mr Michael Shakungs, encouraged the youths and women to take the training seriously so that they can become future captains of industries.

‘I, therefore, implore you to judiciously make use of whatever skills or knowledge you will acquire from this exercise for a prosperous job opportunity and engagements.

Chairman of Panshin Local Government Council, Hon John Damap, described Hon Gagdi as the true representative of PKK in the National Assembly.

‘In Hon Gagdi, I have seen a true representative and has demonstrated being a productive lawmaker by interacting with his people always, knowing their problems and providing the dividends of democracy to his constituents.’

