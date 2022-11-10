From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Kaduna, has through its empowerment training programme empowered 119 youths and women in various vocations in the state.

Speaking on Thursday at the graduation ceremony of beneficiaries of the 2022 Nigerian Breweries Empowerment Programme, the Brewery Manager, Kaduna, Mr Osasu Oviawe, said the beneficiaries were supported with start-up tools.

He said the beneficiaries were trained for 12 weeks in areas of fashion design and interior decoration, hospitality and catering, plumbing and pipe, fitting, hairdressing, Makeup and Gele, Perfume and Cosmetology, GSM Repairs, Electrical Installation, AC and Refrigerator repairs, Shoe Making, Solar Power and Inverter installation, Web and Mobile Apps creation, and Auto Mechanic repairs.

The Brewery Manager disclosed that the empowerment programme provided an opportunity for the Breweries to give back to the people for supporting it since it commenced operations 76 years ago.

“On behalf of the management and staff of Nigerian Breweries Plc, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the graduation ceremony of the 2022 Nigerian Breweries Empowerment Programme.

“We are equally honoured at this opportunity to give back to our own people, who have supported us since we commenced operations 76 years ago. This year, the NB empowerment program was held in 6 locations – Lagos, Abuja, Ota, Kaduna and Awo-Omamma to support a total of 472 women and youths in 20 skill areas with training and provision of start-up tools.

“This initiative drives home our corporate philosophy to Win with Nigeria by supporting our youth and women on their journey to entrepreneurship, employment generation and financial independence.

“Permit me to provide some background about this initiative. The Nigerian Breweries Youth and Women Empowerment Programme commenced in 2019 with a pilot scheme in Awo-Omamma, our brewery host community in Imo State.

“That year, 105 youths selected from the 7 villages that make up the community were trained across 5 skill areas and equipped with start-up tools to commence their journey into entrepreneurship.

“In 2020, the programme was expanded to 5 brewery host communities, namely Ama in Enugu State, Kakuri in Kaduna State, Awo-Omamma in Imo State as well as Ota and Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State.

“A total of 347 persons benefitted in training and received start-up tools in their relevant fields of training. In 2021, the programme impacted 441 youth and women across 20 skill areas in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Kakuri in Kaduna State, Lagos State, Ibadan in Oyo State and Awo-Omamma in Imo State.

“This year, we are graduating 472 youth and women from 6 locations nationwide. Specifically for Kakuri, Kaduna state, we shall be graduating 119 participants who have completed the 12 weeks of training and acquired skills in Fashion Design and Interior Decoration Hospitality and catering, Plumbing and Pipe, Fitting, Hairdressing, Makeup and Gele, Perfume and Cosmetology, GSM Repairs, Electrical Installation, AC and Refrigerator repairs, Shoe Making, Solar Power and Inverter installation, Web and Mobile Apps creation, Auto Mechanic. At this point, I want to say congratulations to all our graduands.

“I urge you to put all you have learnt to maximum use. To mark the end of this training programme, we will also be providing you with some start-up tools to support you on this new journey”.

On his part, one of the traditional rulers in the host community, Ciroman Zazzau/ District Head of Makera, Alhaji Shehu Tijjani advised the beneficiaries to be committed to what they have learnt, adding that acquiring skills is better than piling up degrees in order to be self-reliant.

Appreciating Nigerian Breweries on behalf of the other graduands, Mr Daniel John Ojotumale expressed gratitude to the benefactors for the training and empowerment given to them.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of two certificates each (issued by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Nigerian Breweries respectively and the presentation of start-up tools to the beneficiaries.