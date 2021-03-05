From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Army on Friday graduated 67 Wounded in Action soldiers of operation Lafiya Dole on computer repair, operation and Close Circuit Television (CCTV) from Physical and Rehabilitation Centre, located inside 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

50 of them had four months of intensive training in computer repair and operation while the remaining 17 had three months of intensive training in Close Circuit Television (CCTV) operations, An Official said.

They are expected to be given a laptop computer each subject to approval by the Army authority.

The Acting Chief Medical Director, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, Colonel Augustine Omogbethai, said, the graduating soldiers are expected to be redeployed back to their various units to offer supports in their new areas of expertise since they may no longer efficiently fit for combat operations.

The Colonel noted that the training may not address their physical and psychological needs by 100 percent, but, will certainly make them productive once again when they are back in their respective units.

“My appreciation goes to the Chief of Army Staff who gave the strength, power and the means not only to see them being trained in new skills but also ensure we are looking after them while they were under treatment in this hospital.

“These are soldiers in their prime – some 20, 23, 27 who sustained various degrees of injury. We give them the best drugs and good feeding to ensure rapid healing. But, you will agree with me that there are certain injuries that you will sustain during combat and no matter what you do, you still need to address the minds of these war veterans. “We have to also address their efficiency in terms of productivity. Yes, we have a team of psychologists and psychiatrist experts here at the facility. But, we realised that may not be enough until we help them to remain relevant to their families and also to the Nigerian Army and the land they are serving. “We then came up with an idea to roll out certain skills ranging from computer training to printing, to CCTV operations with freedom of choice on what they want to do. We also understand the risk involved if we are to train them outside the hospital facility and we came up with a centre within the hospital where we trained them. “Within the first two weeks of the training, we saw their morale boosted. They could dismantle and recouple computers which showed their commitment and readiness to embrace new skills. We don’t want them to go back to their various units and become useless. So I present to you experts. People who will do us proud”, he said.

In a remark, General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Kaduna, Major General Shehu Muhammad, who was represented by Brigadier General Adeleke Ayannuga, urged the graduating students to work for excellence and efficiency just as he commended the Acting Medical Director of the 44NARHK for the idea of the training.