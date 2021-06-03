The Aliko Dangote Foundation in partnership with Germany’s VDMA (the German Association for Mechanical and Plant Engineering) and its Foundation for Young Talent in Mechanical Engineering (NWS) have officially launched a technical training programme in Nigeria, in a bid to significantly address the skill deficit in key sectors of the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the official launching of the programme on Wednesday, president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said the landmark programme is a €7-million investment, a large percentage of which is for the specialised, leading-edge equipment shipped from Germany and installed in five workshops purpose-built for this programme at Dangote Academy in Obajana. He also said the beneficiaries will be trained, using these machines, so they can learn practical skills that will be transferable as they enter the work force.

This programme, according to him, is the first of its kind in Nigeria, and will be replicated in all the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to him: “The trainees that successfully pass through the full vocational training will be prepared as well-rounded professionals. In addition to the technical training, they will also get personal effectiveness trainings of same quality as our staff”.

In his response, Germany’s minister for economic cooperation and development, Dr. Gerd Muller, lauded the Aliko Dangote Foundation and VDMA for the enviable programme that can transform and develop the economy of Nigeria. He said his ministry has supported the initiative with €3.6 million and will not hesitate to do more for the purpose of the initiatives to be achieved.

The VDMA past president, Dr Reinhold Fostge, stated “I am very happy that this has become reality eventually in Nigeria. We started six years ago. Four years ago, we signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a Nigerian-German training project. This programme is to raise the skill level of workers and make the youth employable…our vision in VDMA is that in future, we should be able to exchange highly skilled professionals between Nigeria and Germany and as a matter of fact, I have no objection to inviting Nigerian specialists to help me in Germany and vice versa”

Meanwhile the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, enjoined both the Aliko Dangote Foundation and VDMA to consider citing the second training workshop in Lagos, with a promise to make funds available for the take off this laudable programme.