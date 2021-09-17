JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem has advised the different localities and ethnic groups clamouring that names of projects sited in their domains should reflect their location, to rather acquire skills so that they could benefit from such projects.

Speaking to our correspondent on Friday in his office, Ekuwem particularly made reference to the agitation by the Ibaka people of Mbo LGA that the proposed Ibom Deep Seaport should be renamed Ibaka Deep Seaport as was initially planned.

He said the location or name of a development project does not matter provided it was sited in the state.

He however lamented that even if a project were sited at one’s backyard, if the people do not have the required skill to work therein, outsiders who are skilled and qualified would still come and lord over the unskilled locals.

“Till today, we do not know anybody in our state who is an expert in POP, underwater welding, or structural engineering. The Ikot Abasi fertiliser plant needs about 7000 people. It is not important where it is located but the expertise we can supply at the site by the boys and girls who roam the street; not this talk about where the plant is located.”

He explained that these agitations had already scared some investors who could have teamed up with the Bollere of France, the core investors, to accelerate the development of the port.

“Yes Bollere of France is still firm, resolute about it. His Excellency the governor and the technical committee, we are working hard to bring other investors on board after some other investors were uncomfortable with all these talks, and declined.

“Investor is an investor. Feeling unsafe is there because people are throwing tantrums, or saying things that are not logical or not correct. So those who were not satisfied with this kind of thing, left. All these talks, we don’t want it. It is a beautiful state.”

Talking about the Etebi Enwang road project, which used to attract a lot since 2017, but which was left uncompleted by the previous administration in the state; Ekuwem said Gov Udom Emmanuel has promised to complete the project, especially the bridge linking Etebi and Enwang.

“I will be the happiest person to drive across the bridge. But know that the governor is committed to completing that bridge. He promised that he must complete that bridge before May 29, next year. And at the pace of development now, it may even be before that time.” The SSG said. END

