The skin is said to be the largest organ in the body, so don’t neglect it by skipping moisturising or cleansing.

Here are some of the rules to making better choices and incorporating good habits.

Avoid using products that claim to instantly remove bags under the eyes and wrinkles.

Most skin treatments products take three weeks before you see results, so give it chance to work effectively.

The best way to extend the life of your product is to put the lids on tightly after each use. Liquids and creams dry out when exposed to air, and can spoil from bacteria or lose their effectiveness. Store them out of direct sunlight and extreme heat.

Always apply enough cream on your hands and elbows as these areas are often dry. Don’t skip these areas else you will end up paying more for skin treatment later, if you do.

Don’t overdo it when it comes to skincare. Using too much can make the product sit on top of your skin, which can clog your pores and cause impurities. Apply when your skin is damp, not dry. It helps trap in the moisture from your rehydrated skin, and glide on more easily.