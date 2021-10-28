Stretch marks are long, narrow streaks, stripes, or lines that develop on the skin. They occur when the skin is suddenly stretched and are extremely common.

Anyone can develop stretch marks, although they tend to affect more women than men.

They can occur on a range of body parts, including the stomach, thighs, hips, breasts, upper arms, and lower back.

Stretch marks can occur as a result of overstretched skin.

Stretch marks are scars or disfiguring lesions. They are also called striae, striae distensae (SD), striae atrophicans, and striae gravidarum.

Prevention

Stretch marks cannot always be prevented. However, the following steps may help to reduce the risk:

Maintain a healthy weight.

Avoid yo-yo dieting.

Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals. Consuming a suitable amount of vitamins A and C can help support the skin, as well as the minerals zinc and silicon.

Aim for slow and gradual weight gain during pregnancy.

Drink six to eight glasses of water every day.

Treatment and prevention

