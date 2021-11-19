Skincare brand, Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is set to roll out red carpet reception for all their customers and guests to celebrate their 10th anniversary at its Abuja office on November 22, 2021 in a grand style and a special sales occasion at the Lagos outlet on November 28, 2021.

According to the Founder/CEO Mimi Whyte-Femi it is going to be a grand occasion with a lot of goodies and freebies for their customers and guests who grace the occasion or who want to participate online through their website.

She said, “To mark our 10 years in business, we would be celebrating in grand style on the 22nd of November 2021 at our Abuja office which is 20 Durban Street off Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse 2 with a 50% off sales on all our products for only that day. It’s going to be an in-store and online sales so all our clients outside Abuja can also order via our website.

The Lagos branch 50% off sales will be on the 28th of November at our Lagos office located at plot 24 House 68, Durosimi-Etti Street, Lekki Phase 1. We would also be gifting out free goodies on that day .

The delectable CEO, Mimi Whyte-Femi describes their 10 years journey in the skincare and therapy space as amazing, giving thanks to God on all the achievements the brand has recorded in a decade.

“It’s been an amazing roller-coaster of growing, constantly scaling through obstacles, evolving , advancing, improving and expanding. From starting from just a little space to having two solid well-equipped branches in Abuja and Lagos with cutting-edge/world’s most sought after aesthetics machines and fantastic skincare products to cater for all forms of skin needs and desire, for all skin types and all skin needs, that has been profoundly amazing and all I can say is “Thank you Lord,” she said.

She said the goal of her brand,Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa has always been to boost confidence level and change lives.

“We are glad we have been able to do that for more than five million people from all over the world as we have got clients worldwide, enjoying clear healthy skins with amazing transformational reviews/results. Once again, thank you to you all our amazing customers for your patronage and love all through the years. We promise to continue to give you only the best in the world of skincare,” she added in joy.

Since berthing a decade ago Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa by Mimi Whyte-Femi has changed not only the landscape but the narrative concerning skincare and therapy. Mimi Whyte-Femi, the brain behind the brand, didn’t come to the industry to exploit a business opportunity but rather to fulfill a need.

Unlike many in the business who are merely businesswomen the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa has had several training in skincare, both locally and internationally of which she has certification in Aesthetics and Skin Therapy.

