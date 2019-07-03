Smile Telecoms, a Pan-African 4GLTE telecommunications group with operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has formally entered into a partnership with Skyroam Simo, the world’s leading mobile Platform as a Service (PaaS) company providing global data access services. This is a great partnership that will enable more Africa mobile users to seamlessly connect to the best 4GLTE mobile network with improved coverage, faster speed, and more flexible plans.

Explaining what informed the partnership, Ahmad Farroukh, Smile’s Group CEO, stated that “Smile is a leading 4GLTE carrier in Africa and we are always open to new and innovative technologies to bring continued value add and benefits to our users. Our partnership with Skyroam SIMO will leverage its leading position in global virtual sim platform and together bring the best service and value to our pan-African users.”

Indeed, SIMO App emerges at the right time to bring access and affordability to mobile data for millions of Africans struggling today with expensive Internet prices that keep them out of the market entirely. Skyroam SIMO and its unique Virtual-eSIM™ technology can deliver seamless 4G data connection to any user automatically switch to the best 4G network nearby, ensuring the best reliability and speed.

In addition to creating a new way to access data for consumers, Skyroam SIMO helps carriers to develop their market at nearly “zero” cost by improving the efficiency of acquiring new customers, to ease the hassle of traditional sales channels, and to drive more value by improving the relationship with their customers. This partnership between Smile and SIMO will enable more Smile users to leverage Skyroam’s platform of over 135 countries and 200 mobile networks with best coverage and speed, is a big leap forward amongst Africa operators.

Jing Liu, Founder and CEO of Skyroam, disclosed that “Skyroam Simo will work with Smile Telecom, a great partner who continue to believe to bring value to its users as a long term strategy, together we will meet the needs of more people in Africa and bring explosive growth in mobile data usage. We will continue to innovate together with leading partners around the world to meet the demands of users where mobile data is becoming a must-have that impact our daily lives.”

The partnership also gives International customers from various countries in the world who use Skyroam devices the opportunity to roam on Smile 4GLTE network in all countries of Smile presence.