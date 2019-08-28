Chiamaka Ajeamo

Skysat Technologies, in partnership with Konica Minolta, has launched bizhub i-series; an information technology-enabled range of multifunctional printers, in the Nigerian business community as part of its efforts at boosting office documentation and digital printing solutions across the country.

According to the firms, the Bizhub i-series is range of simple, smart and secure technological devices birthed from the desire to create more value for customers, rethink the way multifunctional printers work and address the needs of evolving the workplace from operational improvements to digital transformations.

Speaking at the launch recently in Lagos, the managing director/CEO of Skysat Technologies, Izzat Debs, said with the i-series, the office documentation and digital printing space in Nigeria is set to experience a quantum leap in efficiency and productivity because the product streamlines business processes by powering new opportunities for productivity and innovation through its features that enable people complete tasks efficiently and effectively from anywhere.

He said, “The launch of the Bizhub i-series is an exciting milestone in the evolution of our multifunction products strategy. It is a smart technology hub designed with the state of the art features that fully embraces the way businesses are digitally transforming. The i-series is intuitive, safer, smarter, eco friendly and has unlimited possibilities to enhance business productivity.”

Explaining the features of the i-series, the business development specialist, Konica Minolta, Clayton Passmore, said that the product comes in simple designs and usability as the contemporary design has an intuitive smartphone-style user interface with a tilt-able floating 10 inches touchscreen panel and light-emitting diode (LED) status indicators and interfaces of both the A3 and A4 models function same way for across devices; it houses a powerful engine, a quad-core processing unit, standard 8GB memory and 256GB solid state drive.