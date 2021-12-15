By Zika Bobby

Member representing Idemili North and Idemili South Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Obinna Chidoka, has distributed bags of rice and other items worth millions to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful.

Handing over the items to beneficiaries in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area recently, Chidoka said that about 400 beneficiaries had demonstrated strong faith in the party.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The items shared were bags of 50kg rice, four sports utility vehicles (SUV), 15 tricycles, five shuttle buses, 20 sets of sewing machines, 30 generating sets and cash gifts. The lawmaker, who recalled with pain the memories of two men who were shot dead during the election also gave brand new tricycles to each of their widows, Mrs Kosiso Akujimma and Mrs Chinyere Mozie.

Chidoka commended the tenacity of PDP faithful whom he said stood their grounds in defence of his mandate which he later reclaimed at court.He condemned the politics of violence and called for prosecution of culprits and blacklisting of such people from taking part in future elections.

Adding that those responsible for the death of anybody during election should be made to live with the consequences of their actions.

He said he had attracted other projects, including roads, borehole, electricity transformers, street lights and classrooms across the 17 communities that he represents, promising that more would come in the future.

He said his constituency was populated largely with business people because there was no land for them to farm, hence, the need to empower them with skill and finance.

A beneficiary of the tricycle, Mrs Kosiso Akujimma, the widow of Ifeanyi Akujimma, who was shot dead during the 2019 election, said she expects that the gift would give her a new lease of life.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .