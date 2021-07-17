The remains of Major General Hussein Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army who was killed on Thursday, were laid to rest in Abuja yesterday.

The deceased was attacked and shot dead by bandits along the Lokoja-Abuja road. His sister was also abducted by the bandits.

Ahmed, a director at the Army Headquarters, was buried in accordance with Islamic rites at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery.

Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje, who spoke at the funeral, said: “General Husseini Ahmed was an articulate, dedicated, loyal and hardworking senior officer. He was a calm, firm officer with a good sense of purpose and responsibility.

“He was a forthright gentleman and a professional military officer who was genuinely led to his duty. He had remarkable conduct and overwhelming moral standards.

“His death is a great loss to his family, the Nigerian Army and the nation in general. We love you Ahmed but God love you the most.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.