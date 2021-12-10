From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that a gun had been used in the murder of late Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Nasir Rabe, State Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Friday gave a graphic account of the incident, saying the dead commissioner had been ‘butchered with a knife ‘from what we heard and from what we have seen’

The governor spoke at the Government House when he received a delegation from the Federal Government to condole the people over the Commissioner’s killing.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungonu, led the delegation which also included among others, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General, DSS, DG, NIA as well as the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The governor who was at the slain Commissioner’s residence when his body was evacuated to the hospital on Thursday described the murder as “different” from the usual mode of killing associated with bandits.

According to Masari, ‘a similar incident happened in Katsina about 21 years ago when a woman and her baby were butchered in a similar way.

‘I hope this issue will be quickly resolved in order to give the people the confidence that the security agencies are up and doing.’

He described the late Rabe as hardworking, intelligent and trustworthy, adding that ‘he was an intelligence officer having worked at the DSS and the EFCC before he ventured into politics and he was also at the House of Representatives and served in the cabinet of Katsina State since 2015.

In his message, President Muhammadu Buhari said he was shocked at the murder and further described it as a big blow not only to the family but the entire nation.

According to Buhari, ‘the killing has further brought home the reality of our times, the situation of insecurity in which we have found ourselves.

‘The President is confident that the police will uncover those who perpetrated this crime and they will be brought to book.

‘Mr President said we should reassure you of his commitment to ensuring security for individuals and institutions.

‘The President is deeply touched and shocked that this sort of assassination can take place and It is our desire that the culprits are trailed and brought to book and the justice system takes its course.’

Reports said that the late Rabe was killed on Wednesday night and locked up in the toilet.

The attackers also reportedly sealed off all other rooms and entrances to the house before making their escape.

Security agents had to spend some time on Thursday afternoon before they succeeded in breaking into the residence at the Fatima Shema estate and retrieving the body.

