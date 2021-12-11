From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Contrary to earlier reports about yet-to-be identified persons using gun to murder the late Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Nasir Rabe, Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Friday gave a graphic account of the incident which showed that the assailants actually used knife to butcher him, “from what we heard and from what we have seen.”

The governor added that similar incident occurred in Katsina, some 21 years ago, when a woman and her baby were butchered in like manner. He spoke at the Government House while he receiving a Federal government delegation sent to condole the people over the Commissioner’s killing.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungonu, led the delegation, which also included the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General, DSS; DG, NIA, as well as the Chief of Defence Intelligence. The governor who was at the slain Commissioner’s residence when his body was evacuated to the hospital on Thursday, described the murder as “different” from the usual mode of killings associated with bandits. “I hope this issue will be quickly resolved in order to give the people the confidence that the security agencies are up-and-doing,” he said. He described the late Rabe as hardworking, intelligent and trustworthy, adding that, “he was an intelligence officer having worked at the DSS and the EFCC before he ventured into politics. He was also at the House of Representatives and served in the cabinet of Katsina State since 2015.”

In his message, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his shock over the news of the murder and described it as a big blow not only to the family but the entire nation. According to him, “the killing has further brought home the reality of our times, the situation of insecurity in which we have found ourselves. The President is confident that the police will uncover those who perpetrated this crime and they will be brought to book. Mr. President said we should reassure you of his commitment to ensuring security for individuals and institutions.”

