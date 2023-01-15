From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The remains of seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), ambushed and slain in the Birnin Gwari community on Monday, 9 January 2023 by bandits, have been laid to rest.

The officers were slain on routine duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

Their corpses were handed over to families and loved ones at the NSCDC Kaduna Command after a brief interment ceremony.

The Commandant General (CG) of the corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, paid his last respects at the lying-in-state held on Saturday, January 14, at the Kaduna State Command of the corps.

Audi expressed rude shock while consoling families, friends and loved ones on the sad loss and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Represented by the Commandant, Kaduna Command, Idris Yahaya Adah, the CG praised the efforts of the gallant officers who lost their lives in defence of the country and described them as “heroes, never to be forgotten.”

“They died in active service. They fought a good fight with the last drop of blood in their veins to safeguard the country.

“Although the loss is painful and the tears are much, God knows the best.

“We cannot question God; therefore, let us live right, be in peace, love and harmony with our fellow men because one day, all of us will give account to God,” he advised.

He described the seven personnel who died as committed and dedicated members of the corps who will be greatly missed by colleagues and friends at work.

“They paid the supreme price for the nation. They died for us. They are our heroes and we shall always remember them.

“The world is saddened. The President and Commander-in-Chief is saddened. Officers and men of the corps are also saddened.

“What has happened has happened. We, however, look unto God and pray for forgiveness of their sins and for acceptance on the last day,” he said.

The CG assured families and the next of kin of the deceased of the timely dispatch of benefits accruable to them.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations of the corps, Olusola Odumosu, said that the CG thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, for remembering the corps during this trying period.

According to Audi, Mr President’s condolence message “motivated us greatly. It renewed our strength and rekindled our hope that we are not alone”.

“This means a lot to us as a service and we are grateful for the support we are getting from the presidency and we feel proud serving the nation.

He assured Mr President that the corps will not be deterred by the unfortunate incident. Rather, it will spur the organisation into more aggressive actions against the people’s common enemy.