Lukman Olabiyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday disclosed that the state government will set up Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund (RLTF) in the aftermath of destruction in the state.

Sanwo-Olu hinted that among the purpose of the trust fund were to offer scholarships to children of policemen killed during the #EndSars protest to university level, compensate their families, foot the hospital bills of injured officers, take care of their burial expenses, replace all damaged personal and official vehicles of police officers as well as work towards insurance policy for Lagos police officers. The governor made this known when he visited the Lagos Police command, Ikeja, on an interaction with police personnel on how to police the state better.

Governor Sanwo-Olu at the event acknowledged the supports and thanked the personnel for their dedication to service to the people of Lagos, saying they were indeed frontliners and galant as they were a source of joy.

He appreciated the personnel’s efforts as the interaction was how to heal the wounds. He said he takes full responsibility of what happened adding that the government would start implementing some of their demands immediately.