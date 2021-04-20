From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has disclosed that 11 out of the 12 weapons that were taken away by bandits from the slain soldiers at Bonta community of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state have so far been recovered.

The governor disclosed this during the State Security Council/Stakeholders Meeting on the security challenges in Benue held at the Government House in Makurdi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a communiqué issues at the end of the meeting, it was agreed that the governor should lead a delegation of Benue to visit President Muhammadu Buhari to condole him for what has happened and thank him for his patience and understanding.

The meeting also commended the efforts made by Governor Ortom and other stakeholders to prevent the escalation of the crisis in Konshisha, even as it was resolved that all those involved in the killing of the soldiers should be arrested and prosecuted.

The communiqué which was signed by Governor Ortom and the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Anthony Ijohor condemned in strong terms, any form of attack on security agencies just as stakeholders were advised to sustain support to the state government and security agencies.

‘The meeting urges traditional rulers and other stakeholders to ensure that the remaining weapon taken from the murdered soldiers is returned.

‘Members of communities in Benue State have been told not to harbour criminals in their communities. Community members should report suspicious persons in their midst to security agencies.’

While recommending increased surveillance in Benue communities, the meeting stressed the need for traditional rulers and other stakeholders should support security agencies through intelligence gathering.

The meeting, among other things, cautioned politicians against the use of thugs to harass opponents even as it charged leaders at all levels to intensify synergy in combating criminality in the state.