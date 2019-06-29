Delta State Governor Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has vowed to fish out the perpetrators of the ritual murder of Elozino Ogege, a 300 level student of Delta State University (DELSU).

This is even as he presented financial assistance to the tune of N6 million to the family of the late Mass Communication student.

Miss Elozino Joshuana Ogege, a 300 level student of Mass Communication in Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, was gruesomely murdered by alleged ritualists on November 15, 2018, four days after she was declared missing in Abraka.

Speaking in Asaba during the presentation of the financial support, Okowa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie, assured deltans of government’s readiness to tackle the security challenges in the state.

He decried the incidents that led to her murder and assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

“What happened to late Miss Elozino Ogege last year is so unfortunate and heartbreaking which tells us that all is not well in our society, this is why we are doing everything possible as a government to improve security in the state and ensure that security challenges are effectively tackled”.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them of government’s support.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs Elizabeth Ogege and Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, Bishop, Diocese of Oleh, Anglican Communion, thanked Governor Okowa for the compassion showed to the family of the deceased and called on government to put more initiatives in place to tackle insecurity in the state.