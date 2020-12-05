By Vivian Onyebukwa

Sleek, straight hair, also known as the bone straight hairstyle, has always been among the most popular hairstyles, but it has gotten even more trendy lately.

It’s the hair for every classy diva and can be symbolized as “Queen of Hair”. There is hardly any woman who does not want to have straight, shiny and smooth hair at least once in her life. Bone straight hair looks good on every face type.

In the past, the most common way to get bone straight hair was to use harsh chemical relaxers, but these days, you can do it without any damage to your hair. It also comes in wigs.

TIPS

The process of getting bone straight hair at home doesn’t require any specialized tools and products, but it does need you to have a minimum of equipment.

Here is what you’ll need to effectively and safely straighten your hair like a professional:

• Shampoo

• Smoothing balm or conditioner

• Heat protecting spray

• Flat iron

• Rat tail comb

• Your favourite hair oil