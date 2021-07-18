By Christy Anyanwu

What you wear to bed could enhance or mar your sleep pattern. Once your sleep wear is uncomfortable you are bound to get restless all night long. Here are quick tips for a good night rest.

Cotton night wear is breathable and soft on the skin, which makes it suitable for any skin types. Silk sleepwear can regulate your temperature when you sleep. Also, the shape and fit of your sleep wear has a lot to do with having a good sleep. When going to shop for sleep wear ask questions and know what is suitable for your skin.

