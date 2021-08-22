Happy times are here for talk show host, Mercy Alexander and hip-hop act, Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko aka Slimcase as leading property outfit, Davies Exotic Homes appointed them brand ambassadors.

The company recently unveiled both celebrities at an event graced by industry heavyweights in Lagos. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Davies Exotic Homes, David Chukwuonu said: “We are proud to unveil our brand ambassadors in the persons of Mercy Alexander, a popular talk show host and hip-hop act, Slimcase. As an actress and talk show host, the values of Mercy’s TV programme, D Gallery and her personality are in tandem with our brand values, hence her appointment as our brand ambassador.

“The same goes for Slimcase who has transformed into an icon for youths in Nigeria and beyond. Both Mercy Alexander and Slimcase’s dedication and handwork stand them out as celebrities to be emulated.”

In her response, Mercy thanked the company for appointing her as its brand ambassador and promised to give her best. “I am really honoured to have been appointed brand ambassador of Davies Exotic Homes, a platform out to transform the property landscape in Nigeria by building sustainable and affordable homes for Nigerians. The brand has come a long way and I am proud to identify with it.”

On his part, Slimcase said: “This is a very important career move for me. I want to thank Davies Exotic Homes for recognising my talent and giving me this opportunity.”