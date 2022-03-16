By Chinenye Anuforo

Slot Systems Limited, Access Bank and Samsung have partnered on financing that provides a convenient and affordable means of acquiring mobile devices.

Through this scheme, Access Bank’s salaried customers will be able to own one of the latest Galaxy S22 Series phones without making any initial deposit.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Galaxy S22 series comes in three models, Galaxy S22 hands-on, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy Ultra. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the most advanced features including an S Pen in tow, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus serve as more approachable and user-friendly devices, with familiar design and a more affordable price tag.

But the price tag is exactly why the partnership between Samsung, Access Bank and Slot is important. The partnership enables consumers to tap into the device finance scheme of Access Bank.

“Device Finance” is a small asset financing digital loan product for salary earners who meet the bank’s lending risk acceptance criteria. The loan allows customers to purchase goods and services under an installment payment arrangement.

In essence, the scheme allows Access Bank’s salaried customers to get a loan with a 50 per cent discount. The original interest rate is 27 per cent but, with the discount, customers will pay a reduced interest rate of 13.5 per cent per annum and 1.1 per cent monthly. The repayment period for “Device Finance” is 12 months.

“This is the coming together of two world class institutions,” said Victor Etuokwu, director, personal banking, Access Bank.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

To purchase any of the models, customers will need to walk into any of the 75 Slot retail outlets. The price of the devices ranges from N650,000 to N895,000.

“We believe in collaboration for value. As the largest retail banking institution in Africa, Access Bank is now a bank of the people,” said Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO of Slot.

Ezeigbo also said customers can swap their old phones for any of the models of the Galaxy S22. To qualify for the device loan, customers must earn a minimum salary of N40,000. And they do not need to make any down payment to collect the device from Slot.