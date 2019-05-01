In readiness to when Nigeria will embrace the use of electric cars, Cross River Government is aligning with a Slovak firm, Sirieco, with a view to establishing electric car assembling plant in the state.

Chief Executive Officer of Sirieco Company Limited, Mr. Groidis Peter, disclosed this when he led his team on an inspection tour of Ayade Industrial Park in Calabar.

The Slovakian firm will also set up a factory for the manufacture of the latest and long-lasting energy bulb in the state.

“After a useful deliberation with the governor and tour of some of the projects here in this industrial park, I am glad to announce to you, gentlemen, that we will love to build a strong working relationship with the Cross River State government which will culminate in the building of a hub that will be second to none in Africa

“We are starting with Eco-Cars; electric cars and we hope to set up the car assembling plant here in this park. We are also building a factory for the manufacturing of long-lasting street lambs.”

In his reaction, Governor Ayade said: “The Ayade Industrial park has 42 plots of land ready for any serious investor who is willing to create jobs for at least 50 Cross Riverian from its investment outlay. We are offering free land, tax exemption and providing the necessary utility support services including free Wi-Fi.”