Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and the University of Sussex, United Kingdom, yesterday, met over shaping policies for resilience, conflict mitigation and economic development in sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking during the parley, the Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Bakut Twah Bakut, said the workshop was the last in the series organised by the institute, in partnership with the Science Policy Research Unit of the University of Sussex, to shape possible policy options that will support small businesses in conflict areas.

Bakut explained that the workshop was very timely and coming at a time the country required the much-needed expertise to deal with the impact of conflict on small businesses and stem the drift to violence. Bakut stated that the workshop was aimed at a holistic approach to empirically provide understanding of strategies and policies in order to understand the perception and behaviours of private businesses and their resilience before, during and after conflict in Africa.

“That some small businesses still thrive in conflict-affected communities is of priority interest to us as researchers and as an institute.

“We and our partners are interested in local, national and regional specificities of your communities and countries, and as practitioners in your respective fields, we strongly believe that you have the knowledge and expertise to help to build a global body of knowledge on the subject matter,” Bakut said.

Bakut added that Africa and Nigeria, in particular, have been facing challenges of conflict over resources such as land and farming rights. He added that the conflict had no doubt impacted on traders, artisans, transporters and small scale business holders.

“It is the impact on these businesses and how the businesses manage, behave and operate in the course of the conflicts that the research had sought answers. And we are today seeking policy direction for possible interventions from relevant national and international stakeholders,” Bakut added.