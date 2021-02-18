By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has solicited for the support of private sector, in order for idea of smart city to comes to reality.

Sanwo-Olu, in his address at the closing of the 8th Ehingbeti Summit held virtually between February 16-18, while soliciting for private sector support, held that government could not singlehandedly finance or execute on all the ambitions that lie ahead

“We must now begin to plan for the next summit, even as we also take action on the resolutions of this one. I call on the private sector to be aggressive in seeking out opportunities to partner with and support the Lagos State Government.

“Government alone cannot make it happen, we cannot singlehandedly finance or execute on all the ambitions that lie ahead. Ehingbeti speaks to what Governments, the private sector and civil society can come together to accomplish through deliberate bilateral and multilateral partnerships .

“As we have now successfully come to the end of this eighth edition of the Summit, and will all shortly be departing, it is imperative to emphasize that the conversation must not end here. The dreams and aspirations for the Greater Lagos that we seek and deserve must be kept alive in perpetuity.

“We must take the learnings and the conclusions from this Summit and use them to forge a plan of action and implementation that will ensure that the future we are envisioning for Lagos State comes to fruition”, he said.

The governor appreciated the youths for their support and contributions to development of the state and the country as whole.

He pledged that his administration will continue to provide enabling environment for them to thrive and make meaningful contributions to the society.

“We recognize and take cognizance of the role the youth have to play in this Greater Lagos dream, and we want you to know that we will create the right and enabling environment for you to establish, grow and thrive. We want you to succeed with the support of your government, and not in spite of the government. And we are daily demonstrating it through our actions and will continue to do so”, he added.