By Omodele Adigun

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, Thursday announces that its subsidiary SmartCash Payment Service Bank Limited (‘SmartCash PSB’), has commenced operationsin Nigeria.

Services will initially be available at selected retail touchpoints, and operations will be expanded gradually across the country over the next few months. Segun Ogunsanya, chief executive officer, said: “I am very excited to announce our commencement of operations forfinancial services in Nigeria through SmartCash PSB. This is the beginning of our journey to revolutionise the financial services landscape in the country. To help further digitise the economy, and most importantly to help bank the unbanked by reaching the millions of Nigerians who do not currently have access to financial services by delivering current and savings accounts, payment and remittance services, debit and prepayment cards and more sophisticated services.”

