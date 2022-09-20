President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the recent successful operation of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) leading to the smashing of an international drug syndicate and recovery of 1,855kg of cocaine.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the president made his feelings known when he originated a telephone call to Chairman of the NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, from New York.

The president is currently in New York, United States, where he is attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77),

Buhari said that the news of the recovery gladdens his heart.

He said: ”I deeply appreciate the work that you have put into the eradication of the drug menace.

”It gladdens my heart as I continue to follow the successes achieved under your leadership.

“You have demonstrated over and again that choosing you to lead this fight against wicked merchants of death whose sole aim is to endanger and truncate the future of our youth is a very good choice.

”Please keep up the good work.”

Adesina quoted the Nigerian leader at a meeting later with members of his delegation as saying: “Buba Marwa is doing well. Two tonnes of cocaine, that’s a haul.”

The NDLEA had announced the “highest cocaine seizure” worth over 278 million dollars and arrest of drug barons including a foreigner in a major operation lasting two days across different locations in Lagos. (NAN)