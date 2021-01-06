From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has appointed the outgoing President General of Ohaneaze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, as its coordinator.

According to a statement issued by Chief Edwin Clark and confirmed by Nwodo’s Special Adviser on Media, Chief Emeka Attamah, the appointment was in recognition of his superlative leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation in the past four years and the role he has played in the affairs of SMBLF.

Chief Clark said that Chief Nwodo gave the Igbo unqualified and purposeful leadership which resonated throughout the country and expressed optimism that he would do the same for the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, especially at this troubled time in the country.

The elder statesman urged Chief Nwodo to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on the new job which he said would entail coordinating the affairs of the forum and carrying out all leadership assignments as directed by the Chairman.

According to the statement, Chief Nwodo’s appointment takes effect from the 10th of January, 2021, the same day his tenure as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General ends.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum is made up of Afenifere, PANDEF, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Middle Belt Forum.