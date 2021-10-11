From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has described as unfounded and misleading allegations in some quarters of its Commandant General’s involvement in fraud and massive Corruption.

It said the Corps would not join issues with anyone on the matter, but reassured the public of the CG’s ‘sincerity to rejig, reform and restructure the Corps in line with a clear ministerial directive to nip the current security challenges in the bud.’

The NSCDC advised the public to be wary of any ‘frivolous, misleading and malicious information that is meant to distract the CG from the good works he is doing,’ as ‘the Corps remains a committed, selfless and utterly disciplined organisation with an above-board operational efficiency and coordinated strategy to ensure the fulfilment of its core mandates.’

DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations, said in a statement released in Abuja yesterday that the attention of the management of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has been drawn to a spurious allegation of Fraud and Massive Corruption against the person of the Commandant General being circulated on social media.

