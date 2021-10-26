The Sport and Media Development Network (SMED network) is set to unveil a Non Governmental Organisation to help youths, media practitioners and athletes to boost their respective careers.

The chairman of board of Trustees and media guru, Gboyega Okegbenro, at the weekend said all was set for the launch of the project.

Okegbenro said his experiences in covering various events across all the continents of the world informed his decision to come up with the idea.

He explained that, before going ahead with the formal registration of SMED Network with the CAC, he held wide consultations within and outside of Nigeria’s sport and media industry; including direct engagements with each of the members of the Board of Trustees. He expressed profound appreciation to all BOT members for reposing huge confidence in him and accepting to serve as Trustees of SMED Network.

