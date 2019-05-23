Perpetua Egesimba

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Access Bank and Union Bank, among 10 other entrepreneurs, are set to coach start-ups and establish businesses on how to run a successful business and become solutions in future.

Founder of the Business of Purpose Conference, Oluwatobi Odukoya, while speaking during a press briefing in Lagos, said the event, which will take place on May 25 in Lekki, Lagos, will bring together experts and captains of industry who will give their success stories for people to learn from, help them identify their passion and turn them into a business.

“We have Access Bank, Union Bank, SMEDAN, experts in the field of entrepreneurship and about 10 speakers who are also partners that will be coming together to help people to not only motivate them but to tell them their own stories, how they started, how well they are doing now and how they have been able to achieve it. You know Access bank has now merged with Diamond bank and they have adopted their SME services and recreated new product. Diamond Bank was known for free training, empowerment and then giving of certification, we want to see what Access bank is going to offer.

“We are creating this event for people to create and identify what is unique to them and become a solution in future.” Odukoya said the conference is the first of it’s series and they intend to continue to build momentum as they want people to find solutions to the missing things that they are looking for.

She said the most valuable thing to anybody is network, adding that people don’t understand the power of networking, stating further that the people one knows are more important than the resources they have as the right people can open the right door. She also urged the participants to register for the event online.