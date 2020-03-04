A nationwide registration programme designed to provide tailored and critical hand-holding service to the informal sector operators (medium, Small and Micro enterprises) in Nigeria and ensure their growth has been launched by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The programme is expected to facilitate the development of a comprehensive database for MSMES in the country. Director General, SMEDAN Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, who spoke at the launch, explained that it was expected to facilitate the sourcing, developing warehousing and managing of a comprehensive and verification database of MSMEs with a view to providing wholesale solution to a formalised MSMEs subsector of the Nigerian economy.

He said that MSMEs that are registered on SMEDAN official website portal-www.smedanregistration.ng, would be allowed to gain access to funding support, empowerment, training, and other facilities provided by federal government agencies as well as other lending and support institutions at the federal, state and local government levels

Radda said that successfully registered MSMEs would be issued a digital MSME certificate as well as a SMEDAN unique identification Number (SUIN).