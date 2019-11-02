Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 2,070 people comprising men and women in Sokoto State are to benefit Fifty Thousand Naira each under the conditional grant schemes of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The beneficiaries, according to a Member of the Governing Board of the Agency, Dr. Yakubu Maccido Ahmad in a statement were drawn from the Twenty-Three Local Government Areas of the state.

He said a total sum of One Hundred and Three Million are currently being disbursed to beneficiaries through three banks.

Dr Yakubu listed the accredited banks to include, Fidelity, Guaranty Trust and Polaris, added that each Local Government has no fewer than Ninety beneficiaries.

He however, expressed displeasure over the inability of Guaranty Trust Bank to commence the payment at the time the remaining two banks were about to complete the disbursement.

The Board Member further disclosed that the payment is being made directly into the account of each beneficiaries.

“In addition, a business name enterprise will be issued to each beneficiary thereby exposing them to formal business. I want to advise them to utilize the grant for the purpose it was meant for.” Dr. Maccido stated.

He also expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of APC in the State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Chairman, Governing Board of SMEDAN, Chief Femi Pedro, as well as, the Director General of the Agency, Dr. Dikko Umar Raddah for their tireless efforts which led to the success recorded.