By Peter Anosike

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in conjunction with Excel Plus Integration Services Limited have concluded arrangment to organise a 3- day practical training on the use of solar products.

According to the State Coordinator of SMEDAN, Adeyinka Fisher, the programme will focus on training and business approach.

He said that it would be an opportunity for Nigerians to beat current economic hardship by learning how to make extra income.

Speaking further, Adeyinka said that the training fee is N20,000 and that participants would be trained on solar panel, inverter installations among others.

He said that solar energy has become a kind of mystery to a lot of people,but that the training would help deconstruct such fallacy.

On the importance of the seminar, Fisher said that all over the world, renewable energy has become the in-thing, adding that getting Nigerians acquainted with the technology would go a long way in alleviating them from the pain they go through with high cost of electricity.

He also said that having extra source of income is the only way one could survive the current harsh economy, since salary was no longer enough to cope with financial needs.

His words,“ People have been talking about solar panel and inverter installation as if they are rocket science .So on that day, we are going to train them on how to do it.. Apart from that we would also teach them how to make money. The only way to survive this economy is to have one or two things by the side that would be complementing the main economy. So, we are telling Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity to attend.”