By Charles Nwaguji and Merit Ibe

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) has urged all Micro Small Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) to register online to benefit from government’s funds and grants.

Assistant Director at SMEDAN, Gloria Nwakamma, who gave the advice at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, said since the agency is part of the organisers and management of the registration, it was then needful to create the awareness at the fair for business owners. She said no matter the nature of the business or trade, everyone is encouraged to go online, register with a government agency and then generate a certificate with a pin code, which can be used when needed to access funds from the government.

Whatever business you are doing, just go online and register, you will generate a certificate with a pin code you will keep for further use.”

Nwakamma, who disclosed that the association came with about 10 SMEs which it sponsored to the fair to display their wares, said SMEDAN is a one stop shop for SMEs, as its duty is to see to the growth of small businesses.

“When events like this come up, we see more of the micro small and medium enterprises. We are in the age of technology and innovations, so when people come to fairs like this, they go back and improve on their businesses.

“We expect that something new everyday based on the demand of the people, situation of the economy and others. She said the agency was at the fair to give information, counseling, advice, linkages. “We don’t have anything physical to give our customers.

At the end of the Fair we expect every participant, both consumers and producers, buyers and sellers, or visitors to go home happy over products bought or sold.”