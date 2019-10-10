A conference on capacity building for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs), as well as other key players in the corporate workplace, wil hold in Lagos next Saturday.

In a press statement by the facilitators of the annual event, popularly known as International Team Building Conference, made available to Daily Sun, recently, the conference is not aimed at being theoretical but rather a practical approach to effective approach to business management for small business owners and team builders.

According to the convener who is also the Founder of One Big Pie Limited, Saviour Ogonenwe, “the theme for this year’s conference is Execution: The Art of Getting More Things Done. We have decided to schedule it for Saturday at House of Praise, Lekki, Lagos. The three major points of value are fun, shared learning experience and networking opportunities.

“There will be different team building activities that will drive the point home and everyone will have the opportunity to share their learning experience for others to glean from.”

Explaining the goal of the event in educating and empowering young entrepreneurs, Ogonenwe added that, “the corporate environment has never had so much volume of millennia (young people) in organisations as they have in today’s corporate world. Therefore, there is a crucial need to know how to lead and inspire them with the right skills and mind set.

“The International Team Building Conference is positioned to help us activate the right skills and mindset to form formidable teams that will drive our corporate goals to success, having our vision and mission in mind.

We are going to align with what the speakers will teach in line with the team building activities so that it is not just theoretical but very practical.