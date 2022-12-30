Promoters of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) have commended Sterling Bank Plc for showcasing their products to local and international consumers at the just concluded first edition of the Made-By-Nigerians (MBN) International Trade Fair organised by the bank.

Some of the exhibitors who shared their thoughts on the fair, which held at the Podium Events Centre, Lekki in Lagos, were full of praise for the financial institution for organising the fair in a bid to promote the best of Made by Nigerians to the world. In her remarks, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of The Spa Melori, Carla Sonjirin, commended the bank for creating visibility for SMEs and enabling them to showcase their products and services to the rest of the world.

Sonjirin said The Spa Melori prioritises health and wellness, especially in a place like Lagos that is characterised by stress. She explained that people can take time out to attend to their wellbeing and enjoy the services provided by the company. She described The Spa Melori as a wellness company that advises and treats clients on self-care, body treatment, massage treatment and skin treatment in a relaxed environment. Also speaking, MD/CEO of Eros Crafted, Ehis Eros, remarked that the organisation of the fair by the bank is a welcome development for the growth and visibility of products made by Nigerians, adding that the development will help SMEs to improve their sales figures.