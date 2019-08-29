Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Federal Government has identified small medium enterprises (SMEs) as the engine of growth and development of the nation.

It noted the need to create awareness for the potentials of the sector and sensitised South South SMEs in the metals sector on ways they could improve their operations and access the N200 billion set aside to boost their job.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Abdulkadir Mu’azu, stated this yesterday, during a day workshop on Simulation and Promotion activities of SMEs in the metals sector, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mu’azu, who was represented by Director, Artisans and Small Scale Mining Department of the ministry, Patrick Ojeka, said the Federal Government’s focus is to diversify the economy with mineral and metal as a frontier.

He said the conduct of the workshop was appropriate and aimed at strengthening the developed strategies towards the growth and development of the SMEs in the sector.

“This sensitisation is for each geo-political zone in the country to sensitise those in foundering and fabrication industry for them to know their role in the economy and to contribute to the GDP of the nation.

“Government is making efforts to open channels for SMEs to access the N200 billion fund set aside for them to improve their operations. The government is equally matching words with action in providing the windows which is the essence of this workshop, so that participants will be aware of the funds available for them,” he said.

The permanent secretary said government was focused on diversifying the economy using the minimal and metals sector as frontiers, thereby stimulating operators in the sector to improve their economy.

He said: “Government’s focus is on diversifying the economy with mineral and metals as frontiers, therefore, the conduct of this workshop is appropriate, aimed at strengthening the developed strategies towards the growth and development of the SMEs in the sector and to contribute to the GDP of the nation’s economy.

“This workshop will also identify the SMEs in the geo-political zones of the country and create a database of them and also encourage them to form and register themselves into associations and cooperatives with a view to approaching the government development and funding institutions for necessary interface and support to grow and develop the sector,” Mu’azu said.