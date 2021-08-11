The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, through the state’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Centre, is doing a lot in empowering the youth of the state to harness and develop their talents and innovative skills in various endeavours for self-reliance and economic emancipation.

The Enugu SME Centre, in partnership with AutoEase Limited, is engaging 400 youths in Auto-revamp Innovation Training Programme (AITP), to learn life-long skills in the automobile industry. These skills include how to repair damaged vehicles and build new cars from older models, among others.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor SMEs Development and Director-General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, said first batch of the beneficiaries, who participated in the eight-month-long Auto-revamp Innovation Training Programme (AITP), have graduated and received their certificates.

Chilo-Offiah disclosed that the 2nd and 3rd batches of the beneficiaries are undergoing training presently while application for participation in the fourth batch is ongoing via: www.enugusmeautojobs.com .

