The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has said it will train additional 500 youths in programming and product design.

The government said it was part of its efforts to create employment opportunities for about 5,000 youths in various fields of innovative endeavour.

The Ugwuanyi’s administration, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on SMEs Development and Director General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, had trained 500 youths in programming and product design, under the Enugu Tech Skill Project being driven by the centre.

Chilo-Offiah said: “Enugu Tech Skill is a public-private partnership project developed and designed to train and provide a pathway to create new jobs for about 5,000 young people in Enugu State.”

The SMEs special adviser said the successful beneficiaries will have the opportunity to learn either Product Design (UIxUX) or programming “with respect to your application and choice of programme.”

He said the programme was structured under the Human Capital Development Loan (HCDL) scheme which is an innovative loan programme that is intended to provide training for individuals who are resident in Enugu State.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.