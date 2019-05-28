Perpetua Egesimba

Business experts have tasked the Small and Medium Enterprises owners to build business structures, understand the purpose of their businesses in order to gain financial support and grants to grow.

Speaking during the maiden edition of the Business of Purpose titled, “Building Purpose in Life Enterprise’’ held in Lagos, the founder and moderator of Business of Purpose (BOP), Oluwatobi Odukoya, said, the conference was aimed at helping the young people realise that there is so much they can achieve.

According to her, the event was to make them aware of different business skills like personal capacity development , building emotional intelligent, how to build legacies from businesses, how to package business for grants, training and understanding the place of skills acquisition, the place of business structure, business planning and financial supports. When we create entrepreneurs whose businesses are sound structurally and solution-driven, then we can begin to solve the problems we have as a nation.

“What we need to do as young people and as a nation is to take advantage of the information and communication technology platforms that are available. Business of Purpose is not just an event, it is an establishment and the purpose is to help our young people,” she said.

State Coordinator of Small and Medium Enterprise Development of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Yinka Fisher, stated that the purpose of SMEDAN was to train and encourage people on how they could become employers of labour.

“That is why we have to take them through training on how they can start, grow, expand and sustain their businesses. One thing about SMEDAN is to provide information that will be germane for every business to know what, when and how to do businesses. We are trying to encourage our MSME sub-sectors to be able to know how to become internationally competitive. It is not just to say that you are in business; what is important is how is your business doing locally and internationally.