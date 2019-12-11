Smile Communications, has introduced another set of customer-centric campaigns that will ensure a fruitful and memorable Yuletide celebration for all its customers and consumers.

The two campaigns have been carefully created, organically related and united in the objectives of delighting customers on the Smile network.

Look out for the “Perfect Gift” campaign and the “TRUE UnlimitedPremium” campaign. Each of these two campaigns muster enough benefits for consumers to stand on its own steam but the desire to delight customers at this Yuletide period has made Smile run the two campaigns concurrently.

The “Perfect Gift” campaign includes two exciting offers. The first is available at the cost of N12,000 and includes 25GB with a new SMiFi device. The 25GB is valid for 30 days. Also included is a 100 per cent bonus on recharge for the first 3 months. The bonus data will have higher priority of use over paid data and will be valid for 7 days. In addition, customer will enjoy 10 mins local voice calls and unlimited on-net calls and SMSs.

The second offer give customers, at the cost of N14,500, 80GB with a new SMiFi device. To extend the data into the New Year, the 80GB is split into 50GB on activation and 5GB every month following, for six months, upon recharge of a minimum of a N3,000 data plan. Both the 50GB and the 5GB monthly BONUS data is valid for 30 days. This offer also includes 10 minutes local voice calls and unlimited on-net calls and SMS.

For a limited period, Smile customers that currently subscribe to the Smile UnlimitedPremium plan will experience TRUEUnlimited internet with “No Limit”.

Akin Alayoku, acting managing director of Smile Communications, pledged that the UnlimitedPremium plan embodies all the intrinsic elements that are the hall mark of Smile’s customer-centric value. These include great products offerings, extensive usage and unrestricted choice. “The market is moving much faster in the broadband direction and we want Nigerians to maximize the benefits of the broadband revolution by offering them TRUE Unlimited internet with no limit” noted Alayoku.